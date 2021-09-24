Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE:CCK opened at $106.22 on Monday. Crown has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

