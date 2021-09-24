Critical Review: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Better Choice’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.15 $1.33 billion $1.40 24.29 Better Choice $42.59 million 2.35 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.80

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 13.49% 8.91% 4.25% Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 3 0 2.43 Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Better Choice has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.99%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Better Choice on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.