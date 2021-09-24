Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

PROSY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

