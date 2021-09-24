CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 56,170 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

