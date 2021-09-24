Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up to $32.05

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.30. Cowen shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cowen by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

