Cowen Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $7.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.
WKHS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
