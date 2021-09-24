Cowen Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $7.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

WKHS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

