Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $14.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.91. The company had a trading volume of 165,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.90. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

