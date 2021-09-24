Convex Finance Price Hits $9.69 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.69 or 0.00022718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $207.13 million and $7.02 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00071847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00109643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00149293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,410.04 or 0.99433569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.15 or 0.06799612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00782872 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

