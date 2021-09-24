Contrasting Intapp (INTA) & Its Rivals

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is one of 354 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intapp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intapp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Intapp Competitors 2389 12153 22507 629 2.57

Intapp currently has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A Intapp Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intapp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million N/A -24.24 Intapp Competitors $1.91 billion $378.02 million 75.21

Intapp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intapp beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

