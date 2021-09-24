CONTRACOIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,133.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $161,133.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00121325 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

