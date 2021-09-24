Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 530,106 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. 157,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,206,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

