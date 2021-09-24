Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

CZR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

