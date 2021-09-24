CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €77.55 ($91.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

