Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.79. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 107,873 shares changing hands.

SID has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $18,612,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.