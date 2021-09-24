Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

