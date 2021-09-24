Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

