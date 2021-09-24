Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 20,998 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $43,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $817,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 27,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

