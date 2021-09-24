Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $172,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521,537. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

