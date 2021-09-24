Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $104.09. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,574. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

