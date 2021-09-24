Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $124,881.69 and approximately $3,478.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00757668 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01211785 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.