CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.29.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

