CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE IFP opened at C$31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.24. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$38.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

