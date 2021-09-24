Cheuvreux Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.00 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

