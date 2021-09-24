Cheuvreux Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to “Hold”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.00 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

