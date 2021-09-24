CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$1.96. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 35,044 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.36.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

