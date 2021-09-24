CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.