Ceres Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $938,906.93 and $88,985.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.00 or 0.00281791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00072679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00148781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,062.37 or 1.00283184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.04 or 0.06823449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00779108 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,759 coins and its circulating supply is 7,759 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

