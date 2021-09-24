Centrality (CENNZ) Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $78.87 million and $1.88 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00124219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.