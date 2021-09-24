Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $8.05

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.47. Celestica shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 18,661 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 374.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 127,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Celestica by 69.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 592,617 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

