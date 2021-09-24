Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,585. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

