Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGUSY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

