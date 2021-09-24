Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX opened at C$43.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$28.84 and a 52-week high of C$45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

