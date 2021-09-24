Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

APA stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.