Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.23.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.