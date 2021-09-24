Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CANO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

