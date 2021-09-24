Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.21. 179,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Camtek has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

