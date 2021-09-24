Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

