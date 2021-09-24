California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Position Increased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. California BanCorp makes up 1.0% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of California BanCorp worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Shares of CALB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,938. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.30.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.