Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.09. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 9,379 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technologies company that designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. The firm offers in vivo confocal microscopes designed specifically for imaging skin and other tissue. Its Rapid Cell ID technology enables scientists and physicians to characterize intact normal and abnormal cellular architecture that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

