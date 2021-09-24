CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00108308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00148952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.60 or 0.99718762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.78 or 0.06811195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.67 or 0.00782058 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

