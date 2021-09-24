Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($6.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.35. 77,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,593. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20.

About Caesars Entertainment

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.