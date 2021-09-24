Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($6.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.35. 77,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,593. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.20.

