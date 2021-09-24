BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Analysis

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTRS and Perficient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -15.57 Perficient $612.13 million 6.58 $30.18 million $2.04 59.95

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.97%. Perficient has a consensus price target of $118.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Perficient.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51%

Summary

Perficient beats BTRS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

