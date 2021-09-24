BSCPAD Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $80.95 million and $5.20 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00148360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.90 or 0.99922052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.11 or 0.06854186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.09 or 0.00779455 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

