Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Andrew William Shepherd Sells 957 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53).

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($31.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £385.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,409.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,242.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

