Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at CIBC

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday.

BIP.UN stock opened at C$70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$56.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

