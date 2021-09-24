Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

BXP opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.28. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

