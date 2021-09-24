Brokerages Set DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $133.28

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,822. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

