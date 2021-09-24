Brokerages Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Immersion by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 6,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

