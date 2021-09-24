Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $241.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HFWA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

