Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report sales of $241.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.83 million to $258.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE BE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 79,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

