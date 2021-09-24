Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $11.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $438,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,943 shares of company stock worth $10,418,396. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,945. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 795.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

